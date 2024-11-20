Weekly Wellness: Aquablation Therapy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Aquablation therapy is a new type of surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). At Trinity Health Grand Rapids, they are proud to be among the first in West Michigan, and second in the state to offer this advanced, minimally invasive treatment.

Navneet Mander, MD, explains what aquablation therapy is, how it works, and how it will benefit patients in West Michigan and beyond.

Aquablation therapy uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide long-lasting BPH relief without compromise no matter how large your prostate.

BPH causes obstruction of the flow of urine. All treatments are aimed at creating a larger channel to make it easier to urinate.

Aquablation therapy is the only BPH surgical procedure that integrates ultrasound imaging with the standard camera. This gives the surgeons the ability to visualize the entire prostate in real-time, allowing us to map which parts of your prostate to remove and which parts to avoid.

Once they have created a surgical map, a robotically-controlled, heat-free waterjet removes the prostate tissue that was outlined on the map. This robotic technology minimizes human error and ensures the prostate tissue is removed precisely, consistently, and predictably. This allows for a wide-open channel with minimal side effects.

As with most BPH procedures, you will wake up with a catheter. Patients typically stay overnight in the hospital and are discharged with a catheter in place. This is typically removed in the office 1-5 days later. Also, like other BPH procedures, no heavy lifting or strenuous activity for 4 weeks. Most patients are back on their feet within a few days. Beyond the first couple of weeks of irritate symptoms, patients will typically improve significantly within 1 month but will see further improvement up to 6 months from the surgery as the prostate heals.

If you’ve been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate or Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), talk to your primary care provider.

To learn more about Aquablation Therapy, or find a referring provider, you can visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Aquablation.

