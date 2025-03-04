Wedgwood Christian Services' "State of the Child" event focuses on hope

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Wedgwood Christian Services will host its annual State of the Child conference on March 10, 2025, at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. This event is designed to address the challenges faced by today's youth and provide insights into how to best support children and teenagers.

The conference will feature collaboration between local teenagers and community experts, aiming to discuss and find solutions for the difficulties young people encounter. The 2025 event will include panel discussions, breakout sessions, and a keynote address by Dr. Angela Pharris, who will speak on "The Science of Hope."

The State of the Child is designed to be informative for anyone with an interest in the well-being of children. A significant feature of the conference is the involvement of local teens, whose perspectives are central to the discussions. Breakout sessions will cover topics driven by the concerns of these local teens.

The event has a focus on providing tangible takeaways, so that people can use the information they receive in their interactions with children. Essentially, the State of the Child conference is a platform for community members to come together and learn how to better support the youth in their area. You can see more on their website.

