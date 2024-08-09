Watch Now
Weddings have you stressed? Leave wedding planning to the professionals at Futtitinni Events

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The key to a picture-perfect wedding lies in the planning. Bringing all those little details together with timing, execution, and style takes a lot of work, so it’s important to leave it to the planning professionals like Futtitinni Events.

Futtitinni Events is Michigan’s premier wedding planning boutique, specializing in full-service planning, partial planning, and month-of coordination.

Danielle McKee, Founder and Lead Planner of Futtitinni Events, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about wedding trends for the 2025 year, and how her business can use those trends to make your wedding day special and stress-free.

Learn more about the wedding planning services they provide by visiting futtitinnievents.com. Also, be sure to look at their Facebook and Instagram to see their portfolio of work.

Photographs provided by The Fourniers, Olivia Anderson, and Amy Carroll.

