Wedding Week: The Goei Center is a premium venue to host weddings big and small

One of the biggest decisions a couple has to make for their big day is where they're having it. A venue can make or break a wedding, and one of West Michigan's premiere wedding spaces is The Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

The Goei Center has two spaces: their original 14,000-square-foot space and The Kindel Room, a newly renovated 7,000-square-foot space.

The Goei Center venue can accommodate up to 400 guests, making it the ideal size for larger wedding ceremonies and receptions, corporate events, vendor markets, and more. The Kindel Room venue is perfect for intimate wedding ceremonies and receptions, networking events, business launch events, and other events for under 200 guests.

