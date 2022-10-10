Wear green to celebrate World Mental Health Day with Children's Healing Center

Getting a serious medical diagnosis can be isolating for adults, but for kids, it's even worse. They are often immunocompromised and unable to participate in many activities.

Thanks to the Children's Healing Center, these kids don't have to suffer; CHC provides good, clean fun, and safe environment to play in with other kids just like them.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the organization is creating an old-fashioned paper chain of support around its building as part of a community social media challenge.

Today, October 10, community members and businesses are encouraged to share a photo of themselves on Facebook or Instagram wearing green, tagging the center, and using #CHC1010. For each individual in the shared photo, the Center will add a link to a paper chain around the building.

The paper chain is meant to represent the community of supporters standing with the Center to help break the bonds of loneliness and isolation faced by members and their families.

Experiencing a complicated medical diagnosis can often perpetuate feelings of loneliness for children and adults. Through this project, CHC hopes to show its families a warm embrace from community members, who are a crucial component in its recipe for fun.

Learn more about CHC by visiting childrenshealing.org.