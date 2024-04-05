We Matter Now opens registration for third annual conference

Local nonprofit We Matter Now, a collaborative initiative serving boys and young men of color, will host its third annual conference on Saturday, April 20.

We Matter Now is a collaborative initiative serving boys and young men of color in West Michigan under a single mission: empower at-potential boys and young men of color and equip them with the necessary tools to close the gap in education, wellness, and financial achievement.

We Matter Now is accepting registration for the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calvin College School of Business. Boys in eighth through 11th grade who are “at potential” are invited to a day of engaging sessions, inspiring speakers, and connecting with peers and mentors.

At this year’s conference, attendees will specifically learn how to develop their etiquette skills, personal brand, and financial literacy. This year’s theme, “Welcome to the Table,” emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and empowerment, central to the nonprofit’s mission of connecting young men of color with the resources they need for success. Conference sessions will equip attendees with the support to be impactful members of the community.

Those interested in attending the conference, which is free of charge, can register onlineby April 17. Space is limited to 60 students.