Waxology & Urban You in Rockford partner up to expand spa services to customers

Women-owned businesses Waxology and Urban You in Rockford are teaming up to offer spa and beauty treatments to all in West Michigan.

Through this partnership, Waxology and Urban You will offer expanded services and expand treatment options to their clients.

Waxology provides men's and women's waxing services in a clean, comfortable environment, specializing in Brazilians and brows. They specialize in treatments for each individual, offering both hard and soft wax so customers' hair removal treatments are as comfortable as possible for anyone.

Services include full body waxing and sugaring for men and women. Some other services include brow tints and laminations, lash lifts, and tints, and an express facial bar.

Urban You is a woman-owned beauty and wellness medical spa offering a variety of beauty and wellness services to support people on their individualized Wellness Journey.

First-time customers who schedule an appointment will receive 50 percent off Brazilians or brow waxing.

The partnership between these two businesses takes place at their Rockford locations.

Learn more about their services, and gift options, or schedule an appointment by visiting waxology.com.

This segment is sponsored by Waxology.