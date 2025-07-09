Watered Garden's Community Outreach gives back through coaching and mentorship

Leslie Redmon is no stranger to trauma. Once an addict to drugs and alcohol including 19 stays in rehabs, shelters, Pine Rest, and incarceration, Leslie was saved by faith and has been sober for over 20 years.

Now, she wants to help others by assisting individuals and families to take back ownership of themselves. She is the founder and CEO of Watered Garden's Community Outreach, a volunteer-based organization helping others in the community to reach goals for improving their lives.

Through coaching, mentoring, and advocacy, they hope to help others and celebrate resiliency while honoring the healing journey.

In the first year, Watered Garden's has helped over 20 families with employment, housing, substance abuse treatment, and more.

They recently launched a year-long campaign to create a two-year sober residential house in partnership with Thistle Farms Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leslie spoke with Michelle about her journey, redemption, and how Watered Garden's is continuing to impact the community.

Visit wateredgardensgr.com for more information or to donate. You can also visit them on Facebook.

