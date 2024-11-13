Water Heaters: What’s new and the future of water heating

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The water heater in the basement works just fine until it doesn't. Waiting until the water heater springs a leak is not the best way to discover a problem, especially with how extremely efficient newer models are.

Bergsma Plumbing sells the latest models of water heaters, ensuring homes across West Michigan have warm water and heat in their homes in preparation for winter. They carry great brands like Bradford White, made in Michigan creating hybrid water heaters, where some of the models don't even have a tank.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to Bergsma Plumbing in Grand Rapids to learn more about what's new in the world of water heaters, and what the future holds for later models. Joe Bergsma explains how a standard water heater works, the new improvements made compared to older models, and why people should upgrade.

Bergsma Plumbing started its business in 2007, specializing in same-day plumbing service. They offer 24/7 residential and commercial emergency services including sewer and drain cleaning, construction and remodeling, water softening, and installing or repairing water heaters.

To learn more, give Bergsma Plumbing a call at 616-813-5219 or visit bergsmaplumbing.com.

