Watch Supreme Court justices ham it up on stage at "Just Lips! Celebrity Lip Sync Competition"

The Justice Foundation of West Michigan is the charitable arm of the Grand Rapids Bar Association that does so much good in West Michigan. They are once again hosting the "Just Lips" Celebrity Lip Sync Competition, featuring local members of the Grand Rapids Legal community hamming it up on stage for a good cause.

Featured guests include Hon. Sara Smolenski as the emcee, as well as Michigan Supreme Court Justices Elizabeth Welch and Megan Cavanagh among others.

Just Lips! Celebrity Lip Sync will take place at Wealthy Theatre on February 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail reception, and the event starts at 7.

Tickets are available for $40 online at grbar.org/2024JustLips.