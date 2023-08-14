Watch how Great Lakes Waterproofing's no-dig Bentonite Clay injection system works

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

West Michigan is familiar with water, which means there's always a possibility of flooding and water damage in the home. For homeowners who want to keep their homes dry and protected from the elements, Great Lakes Waterproofing is here to provide the services needed to keep their basements dry.

The Morning Mix team took a trip out to one of the houses Great Lakes Waterproofing is working on, showcasing all the different types of jobs they do, including their no-digging Bentonite Clay injection system.

Great Lakes Waterproofing provides complete waterproofing services thanks to their no-digging Bentonite Clay injection system to seal off water pathways and keep basement walls permanently dry. Both their exterior bentonite injection and drain tile systems are known to be the best basement waterproofing methods.

Great Lakes Waterproofing also offers free estimates before providing their services; no surprise costs or commitments.

Learn more and schedule a free estimate by heading to greatlakeswaterproofing.com.