Watch art be created in real-time at Creston Neighborhood's Art Bash on Sept. 25

Those enjoying ArtPrize may find themselves in the Creston Neighborhood just north of Downtown Grand Rapids to check out some of the entries. While walking around Creston Neighborhood, stop by their special event on September 25, Art Bash for Creston.

Art Bash for Creston 2024 is not just an event; it’s a festival of creativity and community spirit. Watch local artists bring their visions to life in real-time, then participate in the live auction to take a piece of the action home. The evening buzzes with live music curated by Part-Time Records, refreshing drinks, and excellent opportunities for networking.

Art Bash provides materials for twelve Creston-based artists to create art live and in person. These newly created works are then auctioned to benefit the Creston Neighborhood Association to provide services to its neighbors, with a stipend and a percent of commission on the final auctioned piece given back to support the artist.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Golden Age. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

