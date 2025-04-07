Warrior Awards raising funds, awareness of human trafficking in West Michigan

Sacred Beginnings exists to provide love, support and resources to victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. This is the first and only survivor-led team, able to meet these individuals where they are, and advocate for them in communities, with law enforcement and among lawmakers. The organization has reached more than 20,000 people since 2005, and provided transitional housing for 2300 residents.

The Freedom Takes Flight Gala not only raises money to support the work of the organization, it honors the champions of the cause, the fighters who work to support the survivors. There will be a silent auction with lots of great prizes, powerful speakers sharing their stories, hors d'oeuvres and dancing. Make sure to bring items to fill the Blessed Bags and Home Base winter closet, like full-sized shampoo and conditioner, soap, hair oil, hand sanitizer, deodorant, toothpaste, umbrellas, winter hats, scarves, socks, mittens and coats.

This event is Friday, April 11 from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids, tickets are $75 each. Click here to get yours.