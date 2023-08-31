Want to rappel off a skyscraper? Fundraise $1,000 for Easterseals MORC's Over the Edge Fundraiser

Easterseals MORC is bringing back its Over The Edge Fundraiser for its 7th year, and thrill seekers who raise enough money will have an opportunity to rappel off one of Grand Rapids' tallest skyscrapers.

People who raise at least $1,000 can rappel 18 stories and 272 feet down Bridgewater Place - one of the tallest skyscrapers in Grand Rapids. Individuals of all skill levels and abilities are encouraged to register for the opportunity to take in the beautiful, mirrored views of the city and river as they descend the side of the building.

Easterseals MORC is also looking for volunteers to help the day of the event.

Funds raised from Over The Edge help Easterseals MORC provide life-changing services, resources and programs to 21,000 individuals annually in Michigan who have special needs or behavioral health conditions. Services include early childhood intervention, psychiatric services, substance abuse services, occupational therapy, peer mentoring, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, long-term supports for individuals with intellectual disabilities, and much more.

The event will take place in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize on September 16. Participants can enjoy listening to a DJ, sponsored booths, and all are welcome to watch and cheer on participants.

Rappelling will take place all day from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To register as a participant or to sign up as a volunteer for this year’s event, visit overtheedgewestmi.com.