Wana Mama- Pelvic Health and Healing for Women at any stage in life

Pelvic Health for women isn't something that is often discussed, yet it's a huge issue. Because it's not talked about, so many women suffer in silence.

Wana Mama is hoping to change that and is hosting a Wild Woman Retreat- An Empowered Feminine Experience, so women can take charge of their own health and bodies.

The Wild Woman Retreat - An Empowered Female Experience is an all-inclusive 4-day, 3-night retreat designed just for women to awaken the feminine that lies within. There will be short presentations and activity workshops throughout the weekend with a team of health and wellness professionals to inspire a deeper awareness of your body, honor its wisdom, and empower your health.

The Wild Woman Retreat will take place June 1-4 in Coloma and costs $995. It costs $750 for those who use the coupon code, HAPPYMAMA25.

Go to wana-mama.com/events to reserve a spot.

Wana Mama specializes in women's healthcare, focusing on issues such as miscarriage, postpartum depression and anxiety, pelvic dysfunction, digestive issues, birth injury, and beyond. Wana Mama takes the biopsychosocial approach to care, creating a space where women are heard and respected in their experience so they are empowered with the tools they need to improve their health.