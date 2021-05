The Alzheimer's Association Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's date is set, and for the first time ever it will be held in downtown Grand Rapids.

The West Michigan Walk will take place on October 9, with hopes to hold the event in person.

Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Anyone impacted by Alzheimer's Disease is invited to join the event and fight against the disease.

To register, visit act.alz.org/gr or call (800)-272-3900.