Walk For Warriors to spark Veteran mental health conversations and awareness

Serving your country can have a critical impact on mental health. In the United States, we lose 20 veterans or active duty members to suicide daily.

To support healthy conversations, Operation Injured Soldiers and SEMCO ENERGY are partnering again for the second-annual Walk For Warriors, walking 30 miles to recognize veterans' mental health and engage in conversation during the walk.

The 30-mile walk will be June 14 from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. The event is free to attend and will be in multiple locations across the state, including Holland, Macomb, Marquette, and Pellston.

Walk For Warriors Director Kyle Hostetler and Teaching & Chaplaincy Pastor Josh Zoerhof visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

For more information or make a donation, visit injuredsoldiers.org.

