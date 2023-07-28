Walk a Mile in Their Shoes to raise funds for Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services

We can't understand someone until we've walked a mile in their shoes and that's the message behind an upcoming event to support Domestic And Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS) in Three Rivers.

The event aims to raise awareness, bring pledges, and literally walk a mile in another’s shoes — men in high heels, women in men’s shoes, and people from all walks of life in their own shoes.

The idea behind the event is to encourage everyone to build empathy by walking a mile in someone else’s shoes.

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes takes place on August 19. The walk starts at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Park.

Registration costs $30 and can be completed at dasasmi.org/walk-a-mile.

Proceeds go to DASAS to fund their mission.