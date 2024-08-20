Wade Rouse shares the place that inspired the stories behind his novels

Family for most people is the most important part of their lives: the people who are always there, enjoying the traditions that make us who we are, passing down the objects that transport us to a place and time long ago.

A local author treasures those feelings of family and uses many of his own stories as inspiration when he puts pen to paper. Wade Rouse immerses himself in the oasis that takes him back to his childhood, a cottage out in Saugatuck.

Rouse invited the Morning Mix team to his writing haven to learn more about the history and inspiration behind his many novels.

Wade Rouse’s next book, under the pen name Viola Shipman, is called “The Page Turner.” The story is based in South Haven about a young romance writer who finds success and vindication when she discovers a hidden manuscript at her family’s summer home that throws her parents’ careers into chaos.

It will be released in April 2025.

