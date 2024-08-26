Vredevoogd Plumbing, Heating, & AC launches Comfort Club Membership

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When a homeowner picks up the phone to get a hold of an H-Vac or plumbing expert, it's typically because something has gone wrong. An emergency shouldn't be the only reason to call for help, which is why Vredevoodg Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling hopes to help customers be more proactive through their new membership program.

Vredevoogd Plumbing, Heating, & AC has been serving the West Michigan area for over 50 years, with comprehensive heating, cooling, and plumbing services to keep homes running year-round. Their licensed technicians are dedicated to complete satisfaction and providing long-term results homeowners can depend on.

In addition to scheduled maintenance and emergency services, Vredevoogd now offers customers the option to be part of the Comfort Club Membership program. The program provides preventative routine maintenance to generators and temperature units, as well as priority appointment scheduling, discounted services, and lower energy bills.

