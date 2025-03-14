Volunteers needed for Kent County Prevention Coalition's Youth Summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Above the Influence-Kent CountyYouth Coalition Brand Ambassadors selected CREATE YOUR DREAMS as the theme for the 2025 KCPC Above the Influence-Kent County Youth Summit. Youth Summit has historically been a space for middle and high school students to find encouragement, acceptance, and inspiration to live a life Above the Influence. The goal is to drive positive change in our community, while transforming health and wellness trends and overcoming pop culture messages that suggest that alcohol, tobacco and other drugs are not harmful. ‘CREATE YOUR DREAMS’ makes space for teens to focus on the POSITIVES in life, identify their purpose, learn how to avoid potential pitfalls like drugs and alcohol and position themselves to accelerate towards their future. The environment will offer support and inspiration to help teens move to the next level of becoming the best version of themselves.

The event is at DeVos Place from 8:00am-2:00pm on May 9, 2025. About 1,300 youth are expected to be there, so there are many volunteer opportunities for adults. The deadline to register as a volunteer or chaperone is April 4. There are still openings for students as well. That registration deadline is March 28.

