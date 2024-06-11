Volunteers decorate hospital rooms for young patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About once a month, a group of moms with jobs, lives and responsibilities descends on area hospitals with window decals, comforters, pillows, games, activities, a sign and more all to surprise the young patients and their families. Their goal: to bring some semblance of home, comfort and familiarity during an incredibly difficult time. This is Once Upon a Room.

Stephanie Trexler first experienced what the national non-profit does while visiting a friend in Texas. She wondered why West Michigan didn't have a chapter, so she decided to start one herself. Now this group are regulars on the pediatric floor at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Deb Brewer is a Rehabilitation Therapist at Mary Free Bed, she works with Stephanie to plan themes, and shares ideas for items that may help in a patient's recovery. Then, when a patient is out of the room, the team goes to work, creating a special surprise for when they return. This organization is 100 percent volunteer-run. They're creating cozy spaces, bringing joy and hopefully helping the healing process.

The organization needs businesses, church groups and individuals to help support what they're doing by sponsoring rooms. If you would like to learn more, head to theirwebsite, Facebookor Instagram.