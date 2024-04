A very cool restoration project at the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center in Kalamazoo is nearly complete, and Spring Break is here, two great reasons to visit them to see what's new!

Troy Thrash, president and CEO of the Air Zoo joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off some of the "before" pieces of the plane being restored, activities kids can take part in during Spring Break, and the plans they have for people to view the upcoming eclipse on April 8.