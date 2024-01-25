View hundreds of vehicles inside DeVos Place at the Michigan International Auto Show

The Michigan International Auto Show is returning the DeVos Place on February 1-4, bringing the latest in vehicle makes, models, and tech hitting the roads in 2024 and beyond.

View hundreds of vehicles made by nearly 30 global manufacturers, featuring a variety of trucks, SUCs, electrics, and performance vehicles.

Guests will also see the latest advancements in electrification and connectivity, and many other emerging technologies that will be showcased by product specialists and auto industry experts on hand throughout the show.

There will also be a chance to see the latest in Electric Vehicles, older model cars from the Filmore Car Museum, and exotic vehicles from around the world.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.

To see a complete show schedule, visit GRAutoShow.com.