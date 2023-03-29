View 80 Years of original art from Golden Books at Muskegon Museum of Art

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Art takes on all forms, and some works will take us back in time. A new exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art is perfect for all who love books, nostalgia, and art.

Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Original Art from Golden Books features nearly 60 original illustrations from the Little Golden Book Series, including Home for a Bunny, Tootie, The Poky Puppy, and more.

The exhibit will be at the museum until April 30.

Other events taking place at the Muskegon Museum of Art include the Spring Break PJ Party on April 6, and Super Saturday on April 8 where everyone receives free admission into the museum and kids can make their own book.

Learn more about the exhibit and other events taking place by visiting muskegonartmuseum.org.