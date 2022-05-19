Video: Oasis of Hope Hospital

Watch
Oasis of Hope Hospital
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 10:34:59-04

Since its founding in 1963, Oasis has been a leader in alternative cancer treatments and is championed the immune system's healing power over cancer. People from all over the world have come to an Oasis of Hope looking for a patient-first process and alternatives to chemotherapy or radiation surgery, among other treatments.

Dr. Francisco Contreras and hospital CEO Daniel Kennedy discuss the services Oasis of Hope Hospital has to offer.

Learn more by visiting oasisofhope.com.

This segment is sponsored by Oasis of Hope Hospital.

