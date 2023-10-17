Vicksburg Cultural Arts Center Destinations program explores the culture of Indigenous Nations

The Vicksburg Cultural Arts Center launched The Destinations program, an annual six-part series of presentations, exhibits, book clubs, and so much more.

The Destinations program celebrates the culture of another part of the world through storytelling, food, art, history, and music. Through the Destinations program, people have been able to explore different parts of the world Ireland, Ukraine, Italy, Scandinavia, Latvia, and Japan.

This year, the Destinations program is exploring the culture of Indigenous Nations. There will be nine speakers, historians, and artists involved in nine events throughout the month.

Four of the events scheduled for October 21 are offered by the Notawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and include a panel discussion on the challenges of maintaining traditions while living in a modern world. There will also be a presentation on food sovereignty, a youth painting project, and a pow-wow exhibition. Also, on the 21st will be a First Nations Market offering items made of Native Americans.

The finale to this event is an evening with Angeline Boulley, #1 New York Times Bestselling author of "Firekeeper's Daughter" on October 23. In addition to being a #1 New York Times Best Selling Author, Angeline Boulley, is a Michigan resident and an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

More information can be found on these events at vicksburgarts.com/destination-series.