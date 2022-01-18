Veurink's RV Center appearing at Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show

Taking to the great outdoors has become extremely popular in the past couple of years. Anyone looking for a camping upgrade, accessories, or hot new spots, the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show is the place to go to see the latest in gear and gadgets.

One of the businesses making an appearance at the show is Veurink's RV Center, a family-owned and locally-operated RV dealership in Grand Rapids. Matt Veurink, General Manager of Veurink's RV Center in Grand Rapids, talks about what their business will be showcasing at the convention.

Veurink's dealership carries top-of-the-line products, such as Braxton Creek, Dutchmen RV, East to West , Holiday Rambler, Keystone RV, KZ RV, nuCamp RV, Opus , Renegade, Venture and Winnebago travel trailers, fifth wheels and Class A, B and C motorhomes.

The Veurink's RV Center motto is also a full-service dealership focusing on RV Service, RV Parts & Accessories, and those hard to find replacement parts

While stock on RV's, parts, and accessories have been low over the past year, Veurink's RV Center is starting to receive inventory. Plus, their RV's and more will be at the lowest prices of the year due to it being winter. Once the snow melts and the warmer weather comes, prices will increase again, so the RV Show is the best time to purchase.

Veurink's RV Center has two locations, one in Grand Rapids and another in Newaygo.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show will take place at DeVos Place January 20 - 23.

To purchase tickets and to look at the show schedule, visit GrandRapidsRVShow.com.