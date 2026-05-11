VETLIFE sees over 450,000 downloads with "Battle Buddy" app, announces VetFest date

VETLIFE was founded by veteran families for veteran families, assisting veterans re-assimilate to society after their service that includes mental health, housing, career, and community resources. The organization launched the Battle Buddy app last year, connecting veterans and families with 24/7 support to those resources, including peer interaction. The app now has over 450,000 downloads and is free to download on all app stores.

Coming up this summer, Michigan veterans and their families are invited to this year's VetFest, where the chance to connect with veteran-specific resources will be available, as well as enjoy food, live music, and more. This year's VetFest will be held August 8 at Clearly University in Howell from 12 to 3:30 P.M.

VETLIFE co-founders Josh and Cortnie Parish sat down with Todd to share more about the organization.

Visit vetlifetoday.org for more information.

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