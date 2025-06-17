New app "Battle Buddy" to support Veterans' mental health

June is Men's Mental Health Month, and VETLIFE is contributing to the conversations and resources by launching their app, "Battle Buddy".

Designed for veterans, the app connects United States veterans to mental health resources, including veteran peer interaction, financial navigation such as disability claims and VA home loans, as well as career resources.

By having an all-in-one app to provide such resources, VETLIFE's goal is to make the re-assimilation process after a veteran's service easier to navigate.

Battle Buddy already has 60,000 downloads, and it is available across all app stores.

Matt Leach joined the Morning Mix via Zoom to discuss the app as well as VetFest, a free festival for active duty, retired, or military veteran families where they can get connected to more resources. This year's VetFest will be Saturday, August 2 in Fowlerville, MI.

