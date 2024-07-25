VetFest on August 10 is a free festival for veterans and their families

Join in on the fun at one of the largest free festivals for veterans and their families at VetFest on August 10.

Presented by VetLife, it’s a day of camaraderie and good times while offering access to valuable resources and information for veterans on active duty, retired, or military families.

This event is family-orientated and veteran family members can enjoy food, bounce houses, live music, backpack and school supply giveaways, celebrity appearances, and more.

All veterans in attendance are also eligible to win a wide variety of valuable prizes as well.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fowlerfille Fairgrounds.

For a complete schedule of events, visit vetlifetoday.org

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok