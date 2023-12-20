Versiti encourages you to roll up your sleeve and give the gift of blood this holiday season

It's the season of giving, including more than wrapped presents and gift cards, it's also a time to give the gift of life. Unwrap your arm and donate blood at Versiti Blood Center of Michigan during their Season of Giving Blood Drive.

Blood centers see a decrease in donations during the holiday weeks. The Season of Giving blood drive provides an opportunity to ensure patient care is met in this high-need time.

Versiti is offering incentives for people who donate blood. Donors will receive a $20 E-Gift card, a free bundtlette cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a chance to win holiday prize pack from Celebration Cinema.

The Season of Giving Blood Drive will take place on December 28 from 12 to 5:15 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North.

Schedule an appointment with Versiti to give a blood donation by visiting versiti.org/mior calling 866-642-5663