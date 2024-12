The well known tale of Clara and her fantastical dreams are taking the stage at Verity Ballet on December 14.

A couple of the dancers joined the studio to give a sneak preview of this classic ballet.

Verity Ballet's The Nutcracker will take place on December 14 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Belding High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets cost $15-$25 and can be purchased at verityballet.com/

