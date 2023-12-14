Verity Ballet performing 30-minute performance of "The Nutcracker"

"The Nutcracker" is a holiday classic told time and time again through ballet. However, for families that have younger kids who can't sit through a two-hour ballet, Verity Ballet is offering a condensed performance of "The Nutcracker.

Dancers from Verity Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" in a 30-minute form at several different venues over the winter season.

Verity Ballet's The Nutcracker Storytime will take place at the following dates and locations:



December 15- Ada Christian Reformed Church at 5 p.m. (Free)

December 16- The Old Theater in Lowell at 7 p.m. ($5-$8)

January 4- Lowell Engelhardt Library at 10 a.m. (Free)

For ticket information, visit verityballet.com.