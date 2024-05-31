Verity Ballet invites students and adults of all skill levels to sign up for their summer dance classes

It's never too early or too late to learn about the power of dance! Verity Ballet invites students and adults of all ages to take part in their dance classes and summer camps.

Verity Ballet, located in the heart of Ada Village, teaches dance classes to students from ages 6-19 and adults. Classes range from classic ballet, pointe, partnering, jazz, contemporary, stretch and strengthen, and ballroom dance. For a complete schedule of summer dance classes, click here.

For those who don't dance, come watch their upcoming performance of "Colors of Creation" featuring excerpts from "Romeo & Juliet" on Saturday, June 2. Performances will start at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Legacy Park Amphitheater in Ada. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Learn more about upcoming performances and dance camps at verityballet.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok