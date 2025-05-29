Verity Ballet Ensemble presents "Carnival of the Animals & Excerpts from Swan Lake"

Located in the heart of Ada Village, Verity Ballet offers dance classes for all ages and skill levels, including first timers! They feature performances throughout the year from their pre-professional performance group, the Verity Ballet Ensemble.

The Ensemble's spring performance, "Carnival of the Animals & Excerpts from Swan Lake", will be at the Performing Arts Center at Belding High School on May 31 with two performance times to choose from: 1:30 P.M. or 4:30 P.M.

Tickets are $20 to $25 for adults and $15 for youth or groups of six or more people. Use the code "VERITY" for $5 off ticket purchase.

Verity Ballet Ensemble Co-Director Hannah Trulock, and dancers Emily Downing, Landis Schenck, and Eliza Esch, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the upcoming performance as well as summer class opportunities for those interested in pursuing the art of dance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit verityballet.com.

