Verhey Carpets showcases area rugs & flooring are trending in 2024

There's a company at the West Michigan Home and Garden show that hopes you'll walk all over them because they sell floor-covering products. Verhey Carpets is celebrating a huge milestone of 75 years in business, so they know what's trending in the interior design space.

Karla Wischmeyer, an interior designer for Verhey Carpets joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share what area rugs and flooring combinations are trending in 2024, and what other products people can find from them at the Home and Garden Show.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show will take place from February 29 through March 3. DeVos Place in Grand Rapids will be transformed into a gorgeous interior garden, including a feature garden at the center of the show created by the Association of Grand Rapids Landscape Professionals.

Garden enthusiasts will be able to find every product and service for their home and garden with 300 exhibitors, most of them local to Michigan.

On the Home Stage, discover 2024's hot design trends with Interior Designer Leslie Hart Davidson, and tips to organize the entire house from life coach Kate Wert, tapping into renewable energy sources, how to succeed with that DIY project, and more.

The Proven Winners Garden Stage will host Kerry Ann Mendez, owner of Perennially Yours, which is dedicated to teaching the art of high-impact, low-maintenance flower gardening and landscaping.

There will also be Cooking Demonstrations all four days on the Williams Kitchen Studio Cooking Stage, where Chef Jeff Brandon will teach attendees how to create Global Flavors. Plus, Chef Destinee Keener will demonstrate some down home dishes on the DTE Energy Grilling Deck. The Canning Diva, Dianne Devereaux will also host seminars on food preservation.

Get a complete lineup of showcases, seminars, and more at grhomeshow.com.