Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne to perform at the Wealthy Theatre

Since her appearance on America's Got Talent at 12 years old, ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne has continued to entertain audiences with her puppets, humor, and family-friendly appeal.

As part of her "Up Close and Personal" tour this year, Darci take the tour to Grand Rapids' Wealthy Theatre on Friday, July 11 at 7:30 P.M. West Michigan native, ventriloquist, and former AGT Top-5 recipient Brynn Cummings will be the opening act.

Todd and Michelle had the honor of speaking with Darci over Zoom to discuss her career growth and the tour, where tickets for Grand Rapid's show are still available to purchase!

