Van Andel Institute for Education's free after-school STEM programs return this fall

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Van Andel Institute for Education is once again offering free, after-school STEM programs for West Michigan students, with three options running this fall.

Ecosystem Explorers has kids building their own living ecosystems and investigating how those ecosystems affect human health. The cohort runs Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., from September 9 through December 16, with an orientation on August 5.

Energy Innovators focuses on efficiency, conservation and alternative energy sources, including designing cars that run on alternative energy. It meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., from September 10 through December 17, with an orientation on August 6.

Design for Good: 3D Makers & Entrepreneurs, where students use 3D printers and CAD modeling to design and build a product with a community benefit, then sell it at a student-run Makers Fair. The cohort meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., from September 16 through November 9, with the Makers Fair set for November 18.

All three programs are held at Van Andel Institute for Education, 216 Division Ave. N in Grand Rapids, and are fully underwritten by the institute and its donors at no cost to families. More information and registration are available at vaieducation.org.

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