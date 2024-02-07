Valentine's Day makeup tips from Defiance Beauty

Makeup can be a game-changer, but there's no need to spend hours in front of the mirror to make a noticeable change to a look. It can be as simple as changing lipstick colors.

For those thinking about elevating their routine, or turning heads this Valentine's Day, Nechami Tenenbaum of Defiance Beauty shares some simple makeup tips with Fox 17 Morning Mix.

1. Exfoliate your lips for a smooth and long-lasting look.

2. Switch up your look to include pink lipstick. Pink is the color of love and as an added bonus, has blue undertones to help make your teeth look whiter.

3. To add that extra party vibe to your look, enhance your lipstick by adding a clear gloss or wear a glossy or creamy lip shade.

4. Keep your eyes neutral and face makeup soft and apply a pop of red lipstick. Great way to make your lips pop and also keep the look sharp and harmonious. (Rule of makeup: Bold lips with neutral eyes or vice versa).

5. Learn your undertones: if you’re cool-toned, choose a red lipstick that has more pink in it (blue-red), and if you’re warm-toned, an orange-red lipstick will flatter you (yellow undertones).

For more makeup tips, follow Nechami on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook at @Defiancebeautybn.