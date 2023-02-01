Valentine's Day Gifts to spoil your sweetheart with recommended by MomHint

Love is in the air which means it’s time to find the perfect gifts for the one that you love. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares great Valentine’s Day ideas to spoil the one that you love.

Clean Beauty

Sparkling Sugar 3.4 oz/100mL - $110

In honor of Clean Reserve's partnership with Earthday.org, this limited-edition fragrance is adorned with precious ladybugs.

This fun and flirty fragrance feature ambrette, a natural musk, harvested by farmers in El Salvador to help support educational programs and provide a stable source of income for their communities.

Find online at cleanbeauty.com and Sephora.

Godiva

Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon (36-piece) - $59 | GODIVA Goldmark Assorted Heart Box (24-piece) - $21.99 | GODIVA Goldmark Dark Chocolate Assorted Heart Box (14-piece) - $14.99)

We all know that Chocolate is Synonymous with Valentine's Day and what better way to celebrate than with some decadent treats from GODIVA?

We have a beautiful assortment of items here including GODIVA’s Goldmark Assorted Heart Gift Box and Dark Chocolate Assorted Gift Box, which include an assortment of delicious morsels like dark chocolate hearts, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet, Dark Chocolate Caramel Embrace and more.

And you can’t go wrong with GODIVA’s iconic Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box wrapped with this beautiful gold ribbon.

There’s truly something for every chocolate lover in your life.

Find GODIVA in the candy aisle at your favorite supermarket and drug store, as well as many fine retailers, and at GODIVA.com.

Amika:

Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil - $30

Perfect for all hair types—especially dry, coarse, or textured hair—this lightweight, silicone-free oil is clinically proven to reduce frizz, hydrate hair, and provides heat protection.

Silicone-free formula

Attracts 2.7x more hydration*

Instantly reduces frizz by 69%* and reduces breakage by 51%​*

Protects hair from heat up to 450°F​*

Instantly adds shine and eliminates frizz for smooth, glossy hair​

Powered by ultra-potent ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid

Can be used on damp or dry hair

Available at loveamika.com, Sephora, and professional salons nationwide.

Pottery Barn Kids

Valentine’s Day Mailbox - $17 limited time

Give them a place to store all their Valentines this year with their very own mailbox.

Made of felt with delightful details and the option for personalization, this will make them love the holiday even more.

Pottery Barn Kids exclusive.

Personalization can be added or a monogram

Available at potterybarnkids.com.

To find details on all of these great Valentine’s Day ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.