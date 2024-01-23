Valentine's Day cocktail recipes you can pour with your sweetheart, or for yourself!

Valentine's Day is coming up, and while gifts are great, experiences can often be more romantic, fun, and memorable. So why not get creative, cook dinner, and pair the meal with craft cocktails or mocktails?

Nate Blury from Drink GR shares a few of his favorite recipes to share with your sweetheart, or just for yourself.

WCherry Chocolate Manhattan

· 1.5 oz Varchas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

· .75 oz sweet Vermouth

· .75 oz Italian Amaro (Campari)

· 2 dashes of chocolate bitters

Instructions: Combine Varchas Bourbon, sweet Vermouth, and Italian bitter and stir. Pour into a coupe glass and garnish with a brandied cherry.

Pomegranate Margarita:

· 2 oz. Tequila (I am using Tapatio)

· 1 oz. Orange Liquere (I am using Long Roads)

· 1 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

· 1 1/2 oz. orange juice

· 1 1/2 oz. pomegranate juice

· 1/3 oz. agave nectar

· Garnish: lime wedge and pomegranate ariels

Instructions:

1. Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, orange juice, pomegranate juice, and agave nectar to a cocktail shaker. Cover. Shake.

2. Serve over ice with a lime wedge and pomegranate ariels.

Hibiscus Lemonade



4 oz Lemonade

2 oz Hibiscus Simple Syrup

2 soda water

Dried Hibiscus petals and Persian Rose Buds

Instructions: Mix all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except for the soda water). Strain into an ice-filled glass top with soda water and garnish with Persian Rosebuds.

