Valent-Ice showcases beautifully carved ice sculptures in downtown Grand Rapids

Stroll through Downtown Grand Rapids and see beautiful sets of ice sculptures during a World of Winter event, Valent-Ice.

Valent-Ice, one of many attractions during the World of Winter Festival, showcases dozens of ice sculptures carved by local artists.

For a special viewing, join one of the guided ice sculpture walking tours led by Grand Rapids Running Tours to learn the icy backstories of each sculpture.

Ice sculptures will be left out until they melt.

Learn more by visiting worldofwintergr.com.