Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts reopening July 15

After nearly a year and a half, the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is reopening its doors to the public.

UICA admission and membership are now free, showcasing exhibitions like Other World, Whereabouts: The Influence of Place and Space, The Way Forward, The Art of Living Together, and more.

The UICA shop will carry an array of handmade goods and products from local and regional artists and designers, art supplies, and opportunities to sell work.

A soft reopening will take place on July 15 from 12-7 p.m.

The official grand opening will take place on September 9, with details on that celebration coming on a later date.

The UICA's new location is at 17 Pearl Street NW, in downtown Grand Rapids on KCAD’s campus.

To learn more, visit uica.org or call (616) 454-7000