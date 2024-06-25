Urban Alliance Momentum Program breaks down significant barriers to employment

The Urban Alliance is helping train and empower individuals with significant barriers to employment through its Momentum Program.

The six-week program creates pathways for individuals to connect to sustainable employment opportunities through pre-employment training, life skills training, coaching, and networking through Urban Alliance partners.

The program emphasizes pre-employment education, volunteer work experience, mentoring, job placement, and job evaluation with incentives.

The next round of intake interviews for the program will take place on July 15-26. Participation in this program is completely free.

To learn more about Urban Alliance, its Momentum program, or other offerings and volunteer opportunities, visit urbanalliancekalamazoo.org, connect with the organization on Facebook, or call 269-348-0978.

