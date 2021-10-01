Uptown Works campaign aims to support West Michigan businesses post-pandemic

The pandemic has been hard on small businesses, as well as the people running them. In order to raise the quality of services small businesses in West Michigan provide, as well as assisting the employees that serve them, Uptown GR Inc. presents the Uptown Works marketing campaign.

The campaign aims to offer support to more than 360 businesses located in its district, which many are experiencing hiring and staffing challenges. It's designed to be as equitable and user-friendly as possible so as to be able to positively affect as many of its businesses as is possible.

Research has shown that post-pandemic candidates have spent time reevaluating priorities as it pertains to the workplace, and many are now placing newfound value on previously overlooked intangibles; things like experiencing a healthy, constructive, or creative workplace environment, positive culture, sense of community, diversity, and inclusivity, and pride in one’s work.

The Uptown campaign wants to highlight Uptown not only as "Your Favorite Place" to visit, but they want to add that it can be "Your Favorite Place To Work."

For more information about this and all things Uptown, please contact Ingrid Miller.