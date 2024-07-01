Uptown Church hosting upcoming programs to build relationships with community

Getting out on the water for fishing and fun is part of what makes summers in West Michigan so great. Now, the annual event is giving kids that opportunity and pairing them with police officers, establishing relationships, and building trust.

Fishing with the Popo on August 3 is an upcoming event hosted by Seeds of Promise and Uptown Church to build relationships between police and children through the act of fishing. Each child will be provided with a tackle box, fishing pole, and warm lunch. In addition to fishing, there will be a pontoon, ski boat, and kayaks for fun and activities. Fishing with the Popo will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pettit Lake in Newaygo.

Uptown Church will also host a Community Celebration on July 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their church. They'll serve food, and have fun activities like bounce houses and face painting, community resource tables, plus live entertainment by Lamp Light and Conquerors Strength Team. There will also be a backpack and school supplies giveaway.

Find more information at uptownchurchgr.com.

