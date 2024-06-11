Upcycle Bikes participating in the Gran Fondo on June 22

Upcycle Bikes is a fantastic community resource that refurbishes old bikes and gives them to those in need around West Michigan. It's a great cause, and they're hoping to draw a lot more attention to it as they've formed a racing team for the Grand Rapids signature cycling event, The Gran Fondo.

The Upcycle Bikes Ride Team will bring awareness to the large, but often overlooked, need for basic transportation support by many community members. All the major social issues such as low-income housing, education, healthcare, and workforce development, require affordable access.

The Ride Team and participation in the Gran Fondo will allow them to bring greater awareness to this need with the support of their partners. Participants will include clients and staff from Community Rebuilders, The Source, Guiding Light, Ukrainian Society of Michigan, and Bethany Christian Services. These organizations represent Upcycle Bikes’ large list of distribution partners.

Learn more at upcyclebikes.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok