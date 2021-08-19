Unleash your inner artist with art parties by Colors & Cocktails

Birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and so many other special occasions can be celebrated with an art party from Colors and Cocktails in Kalamazoo.

Colors & Cocktails teaches groups of 8-20 people how to paint on canvases or drinkable glassware in the comfort of their homes, locations of their choice, and even at big events in the West Michigan area.

Not only do they offer painting parties, but they also have a boutique and gallery featuring work from founder Lauren Parker Lasater, as well as other artists.

Colors and Cocktails is located at 240 South Kalamazoo Mall.

Classes cost $35-$50 per person.

To learn more or to book a party, call (269)-443-7005 or visit colors-and-cocktails.com.