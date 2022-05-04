Unleash the Art to help raise money for Paws with a Cause

Paws with a Cause is hosting an art fundraiser in order to help support their programs called Unleash the Art.

The event will feature art created or inspired by PAWS clients, and the artwork will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Attendees will hear from PAWS Clients about the impact of a PAWS Dog while enjoying heavy appetizers, beer, wine, and cocktails. There will also be amazing raffle prices and puppies to play with.

People who can't attend in person can participate in their online fundraiser, where people can submit a picture of their pet for a chance to win a painted portrait of their furry friend.

Unleash the Art will take place on May 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Paws With a Cause headquarters located at 4646 Division Ave. in Wayland.

To register or to learn more about their organization, visit pawswithacause.org or call 616-877-7297.